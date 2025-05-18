Fantasy Baseball
Chris Taylor headshot

Chris Taylor News: Being DFA"d

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

The Dodgers are expected to designate Taylor for assignment Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Taylor has been in the starting lineup just six times this season and is slashing .200/.200/.257 with a 37.1 percent strikeout rate in 35 plate appearances, so it's not a major surprise to see him dropped from the 40-man roster. Still, the veteran utility player could draw some interest on waivers. The move could open up a spot for Tommy Edman (ankle), who's nearing a return from the 10-day injured list.

