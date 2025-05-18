Chris Taylor News: DFA made official

The Dodgers designated Taylor for assignment, the team announced Sunday.

Taylor will yield his spot on the 26-man and 40-man roster to clear up a spot for Tommy Edman to return from the 10-day injured list. The 34-year-old had been with the Dodgers since 2016 but couldn't find consistent playing time this season. Although he's struggled at the plate in 2025, his defensive versatility could warrant some interest on waivers.