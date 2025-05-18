Chris Taylor News: Released by Dodgers

The Dodgers released Taylor on Sunday.

Los Angeles will skip the DFA process and release the 34-year-old outright to free up roster space for Tommy Edman's (ankle) return from the 10-day injured list. Taylor had been with the Dodgers since 2016 but couldn't find consistent playing time this season due to his ongoing struggles at the plate (.580 OPS since the start of the 2024 regular season).