Christian Chamberlain News: Fires scoreless frame
Chamberlain allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two across a scoreless inning Saturday against Double-A Springfield.
Chamberlain missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from a torn UCL in his left elbow. He's since made a full recovery and has managed to post two scoreless appearances at Double-A despite issuing four walks in 1.2 innings of work.
