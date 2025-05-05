Fantasy Baseball
Christian Chamberlain News: Fires scoreless frame

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Chamberlain allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two across a scoreless inning Saturday against Double-A Springfield.

Chamberlain missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from a torn UCL in his left elbow. He's since made a full recovery and has managed to post two scoreless appearances at Double-A despite issuing four walks in 1.2 innings of work.

