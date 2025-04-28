Fantasy Baseball
Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Christian Encarnacion-Strand Injury: Hits off tee Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Reds manager Terry Francona said that Encarnacion-Strand (back) hit off a tee Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

It's the next step in the progression for Encarnacion-Strand, who was given an epidural last week as he works his way back from low-back inflammation. The infielder has several items he still needs to check off the list before a timetable for his return becomes clearer.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Cincinnati Reds
