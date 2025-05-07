Christian Encarnacion-Strand Injury: Will ramp up soon

Reds manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that Encarnacion-Strand (back) is "continuing to take steps" forward in his recovery process and could begin ramping up his baseball activities next week, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

After recently getting a second epidural injection to address his lower back inflammation, Encarnacion-Strand has reported improvement with his condition. Per MLB.com, Encarnacion-Strand has already been swinging off a tee and doing some running in the field, and he could soon incorporate more hitting and fielding in his workouts. The Reds haven't provided a definitive target date for Encarnacion-Strand's return from the 10-day injured list, but he's unlikely to be ready to rejoin the big club until the second half of May at the soonest.