Christian Koss headshot

Christian Koss News: Heading to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Koss is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Brett Wisely will step in at the keystone while Koss takes a seat following a stretch of three consecutive starts. Since Tyler Fitzgerald (rib) joined Casey Schmitt (oblique) on the injured list May 1, Koss has started at second base in seven of the Giants' first 10 games on the month while going 5-for-23 (.217 average) with no extra-base hits or stolen bases.

Christian Koss
San Francisco Giants
