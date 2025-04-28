Christian Koss News: Records first career RBI

Koss went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Koss lined a two-out RBI single into left field to tie the game at 2-2 in the fourth frame. The 27-year-old infielder owns a .333 batting average in his last five appearances after hitting .143 in his first seven. Koss has recorded a hit in each of the Giants' previous two games, receiving the starting nod at second base while Tyler Fitzgerald recovers from a chest contusion. Koss is now slashing .217/.280/.217 with four runs scored and a 1:8 BB:K across 26 plate appearances.