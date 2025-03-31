Christian McGowan Injury: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
McGowan will miss the remainder of the season following Tommy John surgery, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
It's the second Tommy John operation in McGowan's career, which means his absence will probably extend well beyond a year. Despite being used mostly as a starting pitcher, McGowan has not thrown more than 40.1 innings in a season since being taken in the seventh round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.
