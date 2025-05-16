Christian Montes De Oca News: Promoted to majors

The Diamondbacks selected Montes De Oca's contract from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Montes De Oca has been brought in to bolster the Diamondbacks' bullpen after Joe Mantiply was optioned to Triple-A following Wednesday's game against the Giants. Montes De Oca started the year in Triple-A, and across 12 outings he has posted a 2.37 ERA, 1.00 wHIP and 17:4 K:BB across 19 innings. He will have the opportunity to make his major-league debut during the Diamondbacks' weekend series against the Rockies.