Christian Montes De Oca News: Reportedly headed to majors

Montes De Oca will be called up from Triple-A Reno, MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reports.

Nothing's official, but it sounds like Montes De Oca is headed to the majors for the first time after the Diamondbacks optioned Joe Mantiply on Thursday. The 25-year-old right-hander has shown improved control at Reno this season, walking just four in 19 innings, helping Montes De Oca to a 2.37 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 12 appearances so far. While he hasn't displayed a great strikeout punch at the upper levels of the minors, he has the potential to stick around in the Arizona bullpen.