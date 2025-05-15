Christian Montes De Oca News: Set for first call-up

The Diamondbacks plan to call up Montes De Oca from Triple-A Reno on Friday, MLB reporter Mike Rodriguez reports.

The Diamondbacks optioned Joe Mantiply to Reno on Thursday, and Montes De Oca looks as though he'll replace him in the bullpen ahead of Friday's game against the Rockies. The 25-year-old right-hander has shown improved control at Reno this season, walking just four in 19 innings while turning in a 2.37 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 12 appearances so far. While he hasn't displayed a great strikeout punch at the upper levels of the minors, he has the potential to stick around in the Arizona bullpen.