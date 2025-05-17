Christian Walker News: Bat wakes up Friday

Walker went 2-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The first baseman put an exclamation point on a six-run rally by Houston in the seventh inning when he crushed a Shawn Armstrong fastball 410 feet to left-center field. Walker snapped an 0-for-16 mini-slump with the performance, while the long ball ended a 15-game homer drought. The 34-year-old has yet to build much momentum to begin his tenure as an Astro, and through 180 plate appearances he's slashing just .210/.283/.358 with five homers, 18 RBI and 19 runs.