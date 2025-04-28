Christian Walker News: Cracks homer in win

Walker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in an 8-5 win against the Tigers on Monday.

Walker put the Astros on the board with a two-run shot to left-center field in the fourth inning. The long ball was his fourth of the season, three of which have come over his past eight games. Walker is still slashing a modest .192/.273/.354 on the campaign, but he's shown improvement with a .267 batting average and six RBI to go along with the three homers over the aforementioned eight-game stretch.