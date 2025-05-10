Christian Walker News: Five-game hitting streak

Walker went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Friday against the Reds.

Walker is slowly shaking off his slow start to the season, and he extended his hitting streak to five games with Friday's performance. He's gone 7-for-20 in that span while striking out only 14.3 percent of the time. Walker is still hitting just .213 for the season, though that number is progressively ticking up.