Christian Walker headshot

Christian Walker News: Five-game hitting streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Walker went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Friday against the Reds.

Walker is slowly shaking off his slow start to the season, and he extended his hitting streak to five games with Friday's performance. He's gone 7-for-20 in that span while striking out only 14.3 percent of the time. Walker is still hitting just .213 for the season, though that number is progressively ticking up.

Christian Walker
Houston Astros
