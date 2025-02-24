Fantasy Baseball
Christian Yelich

Christian Yelich Injury: Spring debut in early March

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Yelich (back) took batting practice on the field Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich is behind other Brewers position players in camp following a microdiscectomy procedure in August to address a herniated disc in his lower back. However, his rehab is coming along well and he is expected to be ready for Cactus League games in early March. Barring a setback, Yelich should be ready to go by Opening Day.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
