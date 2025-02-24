Christian Yelich Injury: Spring debut in early March
Yelich (back) took batting practice on the field Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Yelich is behind other Brewers position players in camp following a microdiscectomy procedure in August to address a herniated disc in his lower back. However, his rehab is coming along well and he is expected to be ready for Cactus League games in early March. Barring a setback, Yelich should be ready to go by Opening Day.
