Christian Yelich News: Homers, steals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Yelich went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Rays.

Yelich homered and stole a base in the same game for the second time this week and the fourth time this season. He's struggled overall in May, though, going just 6-for-35 with a 1:13 BB:K in nine games. On the season, he carries a disappointing .208 batting average but continues to provide value with seven home runs, 26 RBI, 19 runs scored and eight steals across 165 plate appearances.

