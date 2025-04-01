Christian Yelich News: Smashes first homer of season
Yelich went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Royals.
After grounding out to drive in a run in the third inning, Yelich added an insurance run for the Brewers with a solo shot in the eighth frame. The star left fielder is slashing just .125/.300/.313 over 16 at-bats (five games), so he's cooled off quite a bit to begin the campaign after hitting .353 with three homers and 11 RBI over 36 plate appearances during spring training.
