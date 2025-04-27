Christian Yelich News: Swipes sixth base in win

Yelich went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Cardinals.

Yelich contributed early and often Sunday, scoring a run in the first inning, swiping a bag in the third and driving in two runs in the fourth. The 33-year-old has been on fire over his past 10 games, tallying five multi-hit efforts with three extra-base hits, 12 RBI, six runs scored and three steals. On the season, he's slashing .238/.345/.416 with five homers, 23 RBI, 14 runs scored and six steals across 119 plate appearances.