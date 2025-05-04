Christopher Morel News: Exiting starting nine
Morel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Morel went 2-for-7 over the first two games of the series while making a pair of starts in left filed against left-handed starters Max Fried and Ryan Yarbrough, but he'll retreat to the bench for the finale with right-hander Will Warren toeing the rubber for New York. Though the right-handed-hitting Morel should still see at least semi-regular playing time against right-handed pitching, he could be at risk of moving into more of a pure platoon role once one or more of Josh Lowe (oblique), Jake Mangum (groin) and Jonny DeLuca (shoulder) return from the injured list.
