CJ Abrams News: Working through late-May slump

Abrams went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Mariners.

It's been a cold stretch at the dish for Abrams, who got just his second hit in his last six games Thursday. The speedy shortstop has gone just 2-for-24 with zero RBI during this span, and he hasn't stolen a base since May 15. The month of May has been kind to Abrams overall, however, as he's batting .277 with 12 extra-base hits, eight RBI, four steals and 21 runs scored through his last 101 at-bats.