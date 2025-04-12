Clarke Schmidt Injury: Return imminent

Schmidt (shoulder) will return from the injured list during the Yankees' upcoming series against the Royals, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The club hasn't confirmed exactly when Schmidt will make his season debut, but it will be on either Tuesday or Wednesday. The 29-year-old righty dazzled during his two rehab starts at Double-A Somerset, throwing 7.1 shutout innings and striking out 11 batters and walking only one.