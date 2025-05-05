Clarke Schmidt News: Cleared to start Tuesday

Schmidt (side) is listed as the Yankees' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Padres at Yankee Stadium, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Schmidt was scratched ahead of his previously scheduled start Saturday versus Tampa Bay due to left side soreness, but with an MRI on the injury coming back clean, the Yankees never expressed much concern that the right-hander would have to go on the injured list. Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that he anticipated Schmidt being ready to start Tuesday, and the 29-year-old's availability for that contest has now been confirmed. After getting off to a delayed start to the season while recovering from rotator cuff tendinitis that cropped up late in spring training, Schmidt has struggled over his first three starts with the Yankees, going 0-1 with a 5.52 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB in 14.2 innings.