Clarke Schmidt News: Fans four in quality start

Schmidt did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win over San Diego. He yielded two runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.

Schmidt tossed three scoreless frames before coughing up a pair of runs in the fourth inning. He was scratched from his scheduled outing Saturday against the Rays but came back Tuesday to deliver his first quality start of the season. Schmidt threw 53 of 85 pitches for strikes and generated seven whiffs, tying a season low. His ERA dropped to 4.79 alongside a 19:10 K:BB through 20.2 innings. Schmidt's next start will likely be on the road against the Athletics or Mariners.