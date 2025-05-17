Fantasy Baseball
Clarke Schmidt headshot

Clarke Schmidt News: Quality start despite shaky control

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Schmidt didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The five free passes tied Schmidt's career high, but he was able to limit the damage and deliver his third straight quality start on 88 pitches (53 strikes). The right-hander will carry a 4.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 30:17 K:BB through 32.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Rangers.

