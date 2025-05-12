Clarke Schmidt News: Works around two homers in win

Schmidt (1-1) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over six-plus innings to earn the win Monday over the Mariners.

Schmidt has turned in consecutive quality starts, and this was one was enough to get him his first win of the season. He allowed solo home runs to Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco, but a big fifth inning by the Yankees gave Schmidt plenty of support. Over five starts this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.73 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across 26.2 innings. His next start is expected to be at home over the weekend versus the Mets.