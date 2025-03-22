Clay Holmes News: Fans eight in final spring start

Holmes allowed two hits and three walks over 5.1 scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out eight.

The Mets' Opening Day starter wrapped up his spring with a very impressive outing, albeit against a St. Louis lineup that had few big-league regulars in it, as he built up to 88 pitches (53 strikes). Holmes posted a 0.93 ERA and 23:8 K:BB through 19.1 Grapefruit League innings, and he looks ready to handle his conversion from the relief role he's filled for nearly his entire big-league career.