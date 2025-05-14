Clay Holmes News: Gives up two homers in loss

Holmes (5-2) took the loss against the Pirates on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings.

Holmes faced the minimum number of batters in three of six innings pitched. However, he gave up two-run homers to Matt Gorski and Jared Triolo in the second and fifth frames, respectively, and Holmes wasn't able to escape the loss as the Mets' offense couldn't muster up any runs. It was just the second time this season that Holmes gave up four runs, which raised his ERA to 3.14 across 48.2 innings. His next start is slated next week at Fenway Park against the Red Sox.