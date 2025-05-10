Fantasy Baseball
Clay Holmes News: Sharp in fifth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 6:20am

Holmes (5-1) picked up the win in Friday's 7-2 victory over the Cubs, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The 32-year-old right-hander continues to put together a breakout campaign in a starting role. Holmes has delivered three quality starts in his last four outings, and he's given up more than three runs only once in eight trips to the mound. He'll take a 2.74 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 44:16 K:BB through 42.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Pirates -- the team he made his big-league debut for in 2018.

