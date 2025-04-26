Clay Holmes News: Tosses five scoreless innings

Holmes (3-1) earned the win against the Nationals on Saturday, allowing four hits while striking out two over five scoreless frames. He did not issue a walk.

Despite generating just five whiffs and seven first-pitch strikes on 70 pitches (44), Holmes limited the Nationals to four base runners and retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced. He has yielded one earned run or less in four of his six starts this season, and his 36 strikeouts is 10th among qualified starters in the National League. Holmes has a 2.64 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 30.2 innings this season and is lined up to face the Diamondbacks at home next week.