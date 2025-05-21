Clay Holmes News: Tough loss in Boston

Holmes (5-3) took the loss Tuesday, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings as the Mets fell 2-0 to the Red Sox. He struck out five.

For the second straight outing, Holmes served up multiple homers -- this time solo shots to Carlos Narvaez and Rafael Devers in the fifth inning -- and that was all the offense Boston needed. The right-hander still delivered his fourth quality start in his last six trips to the mound, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.83 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB over 35 innings. Holmes will try to get back in the win column in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the White Sox.