Clayton Beeter Injury: Begins rehab assignment
Beeter (shoulder) struck out all four batters he faced in his first rehab appearance with Single-A Tampa on Sunday.
It was a good start for Beeter, who should move up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre eventually before being activated from the 15-day injured list. Beeter did not make any spring training appearances, so it could be a relatively lengthy rehab assignment.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now