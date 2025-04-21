Fantasy Baseball
Clayton Beeter headshot

Clayton Beeter Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Beeter (shoulder) struck out all four batters he faced in his first rehab appearance with Single-A Tampa on Sunday.

It was a good start for Beeter, who should move up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre eventually before being activated from the 15-day injured list. Beeter did not make any spring training appearances, so it could be a relatively lengthy rehab assignment.

Clayton Beeter
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
