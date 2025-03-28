Fantasy Baseball
Clayton Kershaw headshot

Clayton Kershaw Injury: Facing hitters Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 3:19pm

Kershaw (toe/knee) will face live hitters Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Saturday will mark the first time Kershaw has thrown against a live opponent since undergoing surgeries on his left knee and left big toe during the offseason. The Dodgers are going to progress the veteran lefty through his rehab slowly, but if all goes according to plan, he'll be able to head out on a rehab assignment by the end of May.

Clayton Kershaw
Los Angeles Dodgers
