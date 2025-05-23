MLB DFS
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, May 22

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Updated on May 23, 2025 4:30PM EST
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Possible rain delay in Dodgers at Mets game. Proceed accordingly.

We have a lot of pitchers to choose from on Friday's slate, starting off with two $10k options in Zack Wheeler and Nick Pivetta. Neither have the most ideal matchup, so I prefer dipping down to Chris Sale at $9,400. The Padres have been held to zero or one run in five of their last six games, and Sale has gone for at least 28 DK points in three of his last four while featuring a strikeout rate of over 30 percent on the season.

From there, we've also highlighted Clarke Schmidt, Pablo Lopez and Sandy Alcantara in our optimizer. There aren't any standout punt options on this slate, with Schmidt ($7,200) being the top point-per-dollar option given his $2,200 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. Meanwhile, Lopez's 2.43 FIP jumps off the page, and he gets a matchup against a Royals offense that ranks in the bottom five of runs scored and dead last in homers. Note that Slade Cecconi, Eric Lauer and Ryan Gusto also all rank well in the metrics below. 

Here's how each

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Zack Wheeler15222
Chris Sale26424
Clarke Schmidt317112
Tyler Mahle47145
Yusei Kikuchi5141211
Pablo Lopez62623
Nick Pivetta78513
Zac Gallen816719
Sandy Alcantara919171
Lucas Giolito1021133
Noah Cameron11132212
Drew Rasmussen12101021
Clayton Kershaw13232317
Jackson Jobe14181514
Slade Cecconi15317
Jeffrey Springs (expected)16151618
Eric Lauer17438
Sean Burke18221910
Griffin Canning1911815
Emerson Hancock20201816
Ryan Gusto211296
Trevor Rogers (expected)22N/AN/A4
Miles Mikolas2392120
Tanner Gordon241209

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Yankees8.67High
Phillies6.32High
Red Sox5.54High
Rangers5.323High
Rays5.311High
Angels5.021Medium
Twins4.913Medium
Tigers4.93Medium
Braves4.810Medium
Diamondbacks4.817Medium
Astros4.79High
Dodgers4.55Medium
Guardians4.522Low
Orioles4.418High
Mets4.316Medium
Mariners4.220Medium
Blue Jays4.112Low
Cardinals4.01Low
Athletics3.615Low
Rockies3.419High
Marlins3.46Low
White Sox3.024Low
Padres3.08Low
Royals2.914Low

My primary team stack targets

Red Sox vs. LHP Rogers (7.71 ERA in Triple-A this year). Key pieces: Connor Wong, Abraham Toro, Trevor Story, Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers

Yankees vs. RHP Gordon (struggled in first start, 6.23 ERA in Triple-A). Key pieces: Paul Goldschmidt, DJ Lemahieu, Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge

Astros vs. RHP Hancock (6.21 ERA, 1.9 HR/9). Key pieces: Victor Caratini, Zach Dezenzo, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Yainer Diaz

Orioles vs. RHP Giolito (7.08 ERA, 2.2 HR/9). Key pieces: Ryan Mountcastle, Jackson Holliday, Emmanuel Rivera, Gunnar Henderson, Cedric Mullins

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.
