Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*Possible rain delay in Dodgers at Mets game. Proceed accordingly.

We have a lot of pitchers to choose from on Friday's slate, starting off with two $10k options in Zack Wheeler and Nick Pivetta. Neither have the most ideal matchup, so I prefer dipping down to Chris Sale at $9,400. The Padres have been held to zero or one run in five of their last six games, and Sale has gone for at least 28 DK points in three of his last four while featuring a strikeout rate of over 30 percent on the season.

From there, we've also highlighted Clarke Schmidt, Pablo Lopez and Sandy Alcantara in our optimizer. There aren't any standout punt options on this slate, with Schmidt ($7,200) being the top point-per-dollar option given his $2,200 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. Meanwhile, Lopez's 2.43 FIP jumps off the page, and he gets a matchup against a Royals offense that ranks in the bottom five of runs scored and dead last in homers. Note that Slade Cecconi, Eric Lauer and Ryan Gusto also all rank well in the metrics below.

