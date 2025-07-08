Top MLB Betting Picks for July 8: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 4-2 (+2.41 units) (parlays will not count for or against record, but will for units)

Season 85-88-1 (-5.96 units)

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Before locking in your MLB bets Tuesday, be sure to check out these key betting numbers.

Watch the heat, as always, in outdoor parks for totals.

Bullpen Rankings (updated 7/1/25; xFIP, K/9, BB/9, HR/9 Last 30 Days)

Top 10 (Braves, Orioles, Padres, Astros, Brewers, Rays, Rangers, Pirates, Cardinals, Twins). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 10 (Nationals, Phillies, Reds, Blue Jays, Rockies, Mariners, Angels, Tigers, Guardians, White Sox). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet these teams, only focus on the F5 inning lines.

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this season using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

Cleveland Guardians vs Houston Astros Betting Insights

It's Hunter Brown Day, and you know what that means. The price tag on Brown's start is a lot higher these days, and the Guardians have been one of the worst teams in baseball over the last month. Brown gets a very attractive matchup against Cleveland and RHP Joey Cantillo.

The Guardians did pull off a win last night, but the offensive struggles still remain, and against one of the best pitchers in baseball, they aren't likely to have much success. The Astros are in prime form right now, and Houston has one of the best records in baseball in the last 30 days. They are coming off a road series sweep against the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers.

The moneyline is -190, so the run line is the only option in a single bet environment, and we get that at a great price with plus money.

MLB Best Bets: Astros -1.5 runs for 1 unit (ESPN Bet +115)

Check out BetRivers this MLB season and use the BetRivers bonus code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Kansas City Royals Best Bets and Predictions

The Pirates are coming off a three-game series in Seattle in which they did not score a single run. The Royals have been the highest UNDER team in baseball at home all season, and it is not even close.

Both pitchers (Mitch Keller and Seth Lugo) are decent enough to keep this game in check scoring- wise, and both offenses are in the bottom five in wRC+ and several other categories for these splits (Royals at home, Pirates on the road) over the last 30 days. The Royals are averaging 2.6 runs per game over their last 10.

MLB Best Bets: Pirates/Royals UNDER 8.0 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -115)

Check in on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

Seattle Mariners vs New York Yankees Best Bets and Predictions

The best pitcher (Logan Gilbert) on the slate as an underdog against a sputtering New York Yankees team with a bullpen that has been in the bottom five over the last 30 days. The Yankees are just 3-7 in the past 10 games, and 7-13 over the last 20 outings, while the Mariners are 7-3 in the previous 10 games, and 12-8 in the same 20-game span.

Will Warren got shelled in his last start against the Blue Jays for eight earned runs in four innings along with two home runs.

With the exception of a start in Wrigley Field (wind blowing out and high temperatures), Gilbert has been near the top in starting pitching this season.

MLB Best Bets: Mariners ML for 1 unit (ESPN Bet +115)

MLB Picks Today Recap