Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 8

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for July 8: Expert Picks & Insights

Baseball brings a busy schedule Tuesday with all 30 teams in action. That leaves us with a ton of player props to sift through. Here are three of the top options to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 47-27 (+9.46 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Tuesday

Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Picks

Didier Fuentes over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Lawrence Butler over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Braves are currently without two of their top starting pitchers with Chris Sale (ribs) and Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) on the 15-day Injured List. That means Fuentes will get another turn in their starting rotation despite his struggles. Over his first three starts, he has a 1.83 WHIP across 12 innings. He has given up at least four earned runs in each of his first two starts. While he allowed only two runs to the Los Angeles Angels in his last outing, it could have been much worse as he allowed four hits and three walks across 3.2 innings. The Athletics have a .752 OPS at home and could do plenty of damage in this matchup.

One player on the Athletics to focus on is Butler, who is 8-for-26 (.308) with a .379 OBP, four RBI and five runs scored over his last seven games. Left-handed pitchers have limited him to a .650 OPS, but he has a .779 OPS against righties. He also has a .819 OPS at home, compared to a .691 OPS on the road. There is a lot to like about Butler with this matchup.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Mets Betting Picks

Brandon Young 3+ earned runs allowed (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Orioles also have injury issues with their starting rotation. Young has stepped in to help fill the void, but he has not performed well. He has a 1.98 WHIP through four starts, posting 11 walks compared to 15 strikeouts. He did not last more than 4.2 innings in any of his outings. With him putting so many runners on base, he allowed at least three earned runs in all four of his starts.

If Young can't find a way to limit baserunners, he could be in line for a disastrous outing against the Mets. The Mets have the seventh-highest OPS in baseball, which includes them posting the fifth-highest OPS against right-handed pitchers. Juan Soto has caught fire at the plate, posting a 1.153 OPS since June 1. With him leading the way, look for the Mets to score early and often in this game.

