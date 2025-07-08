Menu
Fantasy Home
MLB Betting

Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 8

On a busy Tuesday night in MLB, Betting Expert Mike Barner has you covered with a strong triple play of picks, including a pair of props from Athletics-Braves.
July 8, 2025
Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 8
July 8, 2025
MLB Picks

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for July 8: Expert Picks & Insights

Baseball brings a busy schedule Tuesday with all 30 teams in action. That leaves us with a ton of player props to sift through. Here are three of the top options to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 47-27 (+9.46 units)

Use the best sportsbook promos from the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Tuesday

Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Picks

  • Didier Fuentes over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit
  • Lawrence Butler over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Braves are currently without two of their top starting pitchers with Chris Sale (ribs) and Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) on the 15-day Injured List. That means Fuentes will get another turn in their starting rotation despite his struggles. Over his first three starts, he has a 1.83 WHIP across 12 innings. He has given up at least four earned runs in each of his first two starts. While he allowed only two runs to the Los Angeles Angels in his last outing, it could have been much worse as he allowed four hits and three walks across 3.2 innings. The Athletics have a .752 OPS at home and could do plenty of damage in this matchup.

One player on the Athletics to focus on is Butler, who is 8-for-26 (.308) with a .379 OBP, four RBI and five runs scored over his last seven games. Left-handed pitchers have limited him to a .650 OPS, but he has a .779 OPS against righties. He also has a .819 OPS at home, compared to a .691 OPS on the road. There is a lot to like about Butler with this matchup.

Cash in at Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Mets Betting Picks

  • Brandon Young 3+ earned runs allowed (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Orioles also have injury issues with their starting rotation. Young has stepped in to help fill the void, but he has not performed well. He has a 1.98 WHIP through four starts, posting 11 walks compared to 15 strikeouts. He did not last more than 4.2 innings in any of his outings. With him putting so many runners on base, he allowed at least three earned runs in all four of his starts.

QUICK LINKS
Picks
See the best picks & player props
Sportsbook Promos
Get the Best Promos Available Today
Player Props
See the latest MLB Player Props

If Young can't find a way to limit baserunners, he could be in line for a disastrous outing against the Mets. The Mets have the seventh-highest OPS in baseball, which includes them posting the fifth-highest OPS against right-handed pitchers. Juan Soto has caught fire at the plate, posting a 1.153 OPS since June 1. With him leading the way, look for the Mets to score early and often in this game.

Check in on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap

  • Didier Fuentes over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit
  • Lawrence Butler over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit
  • Brandon Young 3+ earned runs allowed (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Mike Barner
Mike started covering fantasy sports in 2007, joining RotoWire in 2010. In 2018, he was a finalist for the FSWA Basketball Writer of the Year award. Mike also won the 2022-23 FSGA NBA Experts Champions league. In addition to RotoWire, Mike has written for Sportsline, Sports Illustrated, DK Live, RealTime Fantasy Sports, Lineup Lab and KFFL.com.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other MLB fans.

Top News