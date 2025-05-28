Clayton Kershaw News: Sharp in no-decision

Kershaw came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Guardians, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The veteran left-hander tossed 42 of 74 pitches for strikes before exiting the mound with the Dodgers in the lead, but a blown save from Tanner Scott denied Kershaw his first win of 2025. It was the first time in three trips to the mound that Kershaw has lasted five innings, although his prior outing was cut short by rain. He'll take a 4.91 ERA and 6:6 K:BB through 11 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Mets.