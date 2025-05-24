Clayton Kershaw News: Start cut short by rain

Kershaw came away with a no-decision in Friday's 7-5 extra-innings win over the Mets, walking one and striking out one over two scoreless innings.

A 98-minute rain delay ended Kershaw's night prematurely, but the veteran lefty looked sharp in his second start of the season as he tossed 14 of 26 pitches for strikes in his two frames, lowering his ERA to 7.50. The abbreviated outing might give the Dodgers the option of shuffling their rotation slightly to deploy Kershaw on four days' rest rather than using a sixth starter ahead of their next off day May 29, but for now he's scheduled to make his next trip to the mound at home next weekend against the Yankees.