Cobb Hightower Injury: Recovering from hamstring injury
Hightower is dealing with a hamstring injury and is expected to join Single-A Lake Elsinore later in April, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.
He suffered the hamstring injury during spring training. Hightower reportedly had a strong showing during fall instructs after the Padres selected him out of high school with the No. 88 overall pick in last year's draft.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now