Cobb Hightower headshot

Cobb Hightower Injury: Recovering from hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Hightower is dealing with a hamstring injury and is expected to join Single-A Lake Elsinore later in April, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

He suffered the hamstring injury during spring training. Hightower reportedly had a strong showing during fall instructs after the Padres selected him out of high school with the No. 88 overall pick in last year's draft.

Cobb Hightower
San Diego Padres
