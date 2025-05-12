Cobb Hightower News: Back at full strength

Hightower (hamstring) is 4-for-22 with two RBI and four runs scored over six games this season at Single-A Lake Elsinore.

Hightower's debut was delayed by a hamstring injury, but he was cleared for action earlier in the month. He's had a tough time finding his groove at the dish in his first taste of professional baseball but should see plenty of opportunities to acclimate at Single-A after being selected with the 88th overall pick of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.