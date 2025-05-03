Coby Mayo News: Officially promoted

The Orioles recalled Mayo from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mayo will likely receive regular reps at the hot corner while Jordan Westburg and Ramon Urias are both on the injured list due to hamstring injuries. Mayo, 23, struggled upon reaching the majors last season, going just 4-for-41 with 22 strikeouts, but he's since bounced back in Triple-A by posting a .869 OPS through 127 plate appearances.