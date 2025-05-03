Fantasy Baseball
Coby Mayo headshot

Coby Mayo News: Promoted to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2025 at 10:16am

The Orioles recalled Mayo from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

One of the top prospects in the Orioles' farm system, Mayo is now due for his third career stint with the big-league club after slashing .252/.346/.523 across 127 plate appearances in Triple-A this season. He'll provide the O's with insurance at third base with Jordan Westburg (hamstring) and Ramon Urias (hamstring) both nursing injuries.

Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
