Coco Montes

Coco Montes News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Montes was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yandy Diaz was placed on the restricted list in a corresponding move, and the Rays are already undermanned, so Montes could get some playing time in the short term. The 28-year-old utility player slashed .279/.340/.384 with one home run, three steals and a 23.4 percent strikeout rate in 22 games at Triple-A.

Coco Montes
Tampa Bay Rays
