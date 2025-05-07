Cody Bellinger News: Breaks up no-no Wednesday

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 extra innings win over the Padres.

The Yankees were kept off the board through the first six innings, but Bellinger changed things with one swing of the bat as he took Dylan Cease (undisclosed) deep to right field for a solo homer in the seventh. Bellinger is now on a five-game hitting streak, going 6-for-19 with one stolen base, four runs scored, two home runs and four RBI over that span.