Cody Bellinger News: Drives in three runs vs. O's

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with two walks, a solo home run and a two-run double in Tuesday's 15-3 win over the Orioles.

The Yankees smacked four home runs off Kyle Gibson in the first inning, the last of which came courtesy of Bellinger to right field, and the latter gave the Bronx Bombers a 12-run lead in the fifth inning when his double brought Aaron Judge and Ben Rice home. It's been a slow start to the season for Bellinger, but he has picked up the pace over his last six games, going 7-for-22 with six walks, four runs scored, one home run and four RBI over that span.