Cody Bellinger News: Pushes hitting streak to nine games

Bellinger went 1-for-5 with a double in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Bellinger extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday. Over his last 16 outings, the veteran outfielder is hitting a strong .295 (18-for-61) with three home runs, four doubles, nine RBI and 11 runs scored. Although the lefty-hitting Bellinger has a meager .634 OPS over 111 at-bats versus right-handed pitching this season, he's thrived with an .881 OPS across 29 at-bats against left-handers.