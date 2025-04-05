Cody Bolton News: Designated for assignment

The Mariners designated Bolton for assignment Saturday.

Bolton turned in a 4.34 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 18.2 innings with the Mariners last season, and he's allowed two runs over two innings in Triple-A to begin the 2025 campaign. He'll now end up as the odd man out of a spot on the 40-man roster to make room for Jesse Hahn, who was selected to the active roster Saturday.