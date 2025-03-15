Cody Bradford Injury: No-throw for four weeks

Manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday that Bradford (elbow) will be shut down from throwing for four weeks, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bochy's comments confirm that Bradford is not looking at a minimum-length stay on the injured list, as the left-hander will likely need significant time to build back up once his no-throw period is over. With Jon Gray (wrist) also slated to miss the beginning of the season, Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are both likely to join the Rangers' Opening Day rotation.