Cody Bradford Injury: Slated for bullpen session

Bradford (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

To this point, Bradford has been limited to throwing fastballs and changeups on flat ground. While he has not yet been cleared to spin breaking balls, the left-hander is encouraged with his progress from a sprained UCL in his pitching elbow. Bradford is on the 60-day injured list, and it will likely be a few weeks before a timetable for his 2025 debut with the Rangers becomes clearer.