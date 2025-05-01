Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cody Bradford headshot

Cody Bradford Injury: Throwing from 90 feet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Bradford (elbow) threw from 90 feet on flat ground this week, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The left-hander will begin throwing breaking balls next week and believes he will be ready to throw off a mound within the next three weeks. That timeline suggests Bradford will not be back before the end of May, but he is making progress. The southpaw is on the 60-day injured list and working his way back from a left elbow sprain.

Cody Bradford
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now