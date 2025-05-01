Cody Bradford Injury: Throwing from 90 feet

Bradford (elbow) threw from 90 feet on flat ground this week, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The left-hander will begin throwing breaking balls next week and believes he will be ready to throw off a mound within the next three weeks. That timeline suggests Bradford will not be back before the end of May, but he is making progress. The southpaw is on the 60-day injured list and working his way back from a left elbow sprain.